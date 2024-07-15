The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most disappointing stories in the NFL last season. Philadelphia started the regular season white hot, winning 10 of their first 11 games. Unfortunately, they crumbled in the final stretch of the regular season before being blasted by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. The whole team is feeling the pressure to perform better this season, including head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni recently spoke with Chris Franklin of NJ.com about how he's handling pressure leading up to a crucial season.

“It’s Philly, and it’s the NFL,” Sirianni said. “At the end of the day, we have to win enough. If we don’t win enough, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work here, and I get that. I think that goes back to the things that you can control and that I can’t control.”

Sirianni continued by saying that he and the coaching staff can control the team's daily process and messaging.

“I can control the message every day of, ‘Hey, this is what’s important,’ and then everybody else has to continue to do that too. I can’t think about, ‘What if we start this way? What if we do this?’ I look really calm doing that, but that’s so much easier said than done.”

Siranni says that he plans to alleviate the pressure on himself and the team by leaning on the organization's core value system, which he set when he first arrived in 2021. Those tenets include trust, competition, accountability, playing smart football, and fundamentals.

“If I don’t practice what I believe, then I’m full of (bleep), right?” Sirianni said.

The Eagles have had a tremendous offseason, so the talent is there on the roster. Sirianni will be expected to succeed in the postseason or risk being fired.

NBA legend Charles Barkley drops bold Eagles Super Bowl prediction ahead of 2024 season

Count NBA legend Charles Barkley among the crowd of people increasing the pressure on the Eagles.

The former Philadelphia 76ers forward did not mince words during an appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders last week.

Steve Wyche pushed Barkley to give an NFL prediction to close the program, and he got right to the point.

“My Philadelphia Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl,” Barkley proclaimed. It's no surprise that the former 76er is a fan of other Philadelphia sports teams.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the hype.

Philadelphia added a ton of talent to an already good roster. Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley was their biggest free agency acquisition. He will finally join a functional offense and crucially will run behind one of the league's top offensive lines. Expectations are already sky high for Barkley's first season as an Eagle.

The Eagles also significantly reinforced their defensive secondary this offseason. They signed free agent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson one year after letting him walk in free agency. Philadelphia also drafted CB Quinyon Mitchell and versatile DB Cooper DeJean with their first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If Philly can put everything together in 2024, they will become legit Super Bowl contenders in a relatively soft NFC.