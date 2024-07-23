Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles' roster is more or less set, with only a few positions up for grabs in true open competitions.

Now normally, that's good news, but when you consider that the positions Philly need to fill are loaded up with interesting options, the prospects of watching some truly interesting talents duke it out for a starting spot will only make the team better and the fanbase more engaged heading into the future.

Who will come out on top? Only time will tell, but when you consider all the factors, fans should keep a close eye on these two positions indeed.

Two Eagles camp battles to keep an eye on.

2. Mekhi Becton vs. Tyler Steen for RG

Heading into the offseason, the right guard spot previously filled by Cam Jurgens appeared to be Tyler Steen's to lose.

Sure, the team signed Matt Hennessey away from the Atlanta Falcons and drafted a pair of interior options in Michigan guard Trevor Keegan and NC State center Dylan McMahon, but Steen was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft because Howie Roseman and company believe he could be a starter in the future, and with Lane Johnson seemingly committed to sticking around for a few more seasons, right guard it is for the Alabama prospect.

And yet, after watching Mekhi Becton look like a dominant people mover at guard during the preseason, some have openly wondered if he couldn't get the first crack at right guard in order to get the five best offensive linemen on the field at the same time.

A former first-round pick of the New York Jets out of Louisville, Becton had some very good play at MetLife Stadium as a pro, but between illness, injury, and inconsistency, his spot as a future starter for Gang Green rapidly fell apart. Fortunately, Becton decided to bet on himself, and as a result, he's now a member of the Eagles, where he can learn from the best and hopefully play on the way to a bigger opportunity in 2024.

If things are close, Steen may earn the nod, as he has two more seasons under contract at a low cap hit, but if Becton is clearly better, could he win the spot as a one-and-done contributor? Needless to say, this is a battle to watch.

1. Isaiah Rodgers vs. Quinyon Mitchell vs. Keele Ringo for CB2

With Darius Slay more or less locked in at CB1 heading into the regular season, one of the most exciting battles to watch at camp for the Eagles this summer revolves around Isaiah Rodgers versus Quinyon Mitchell versus Keele Ringo for the CB 2 spot.

Now, on paper, this is the good kind of camp battle, as the Eagles have the most talented cornerback room they've had in years, maybe decades, with the former Colt Rodgers – who was suspended for all of last season due to gambling – joining a pair of speedy homegrown draftees, but when Week 1 rolls around, someone has to stand opposite Slay, and regardless of who that may be, he will be a speedy cover man who earned the opportunity in the trenches.

The most experienced member of the battle, Rodgers is a dynamic athlete who just seems to always be in the correct position to succeed. A former sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts, the 26-year-old from Tampa, Florida has logged snaps at perimeter cornerback – his primary position – in the slot and as a return man with the Colts, taking it to the house for a touchdown during his rookie season back in 2020. While Rodgers isn't the biggest player around and may end up in the slot should Cooper DeJean end up at safety full-time, right now, he's a favorite to start, as he spent much of mini-camp on the first team.

Then there's Ringo, the second most experienced member of the team and a real stand-out performer from the offseason program thus far.

Initially drafted in the fourth round despite having Day 2 pedigree, Ringo ran a 4.36 40 coming out of Georgia at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Ringo caught on with the Birds late last season despite being labeled by some as a “project” and has turned heads so far this offseason for his coverage abilities. Even if Ringo doesn't start this fall right out of the gate, he will certainly get snaps on the outside and looks like the kind of player who could be a fixture of the defense long-term.

And last but certainly not least, the Eagles have Mitchell, who might just be the most popular rookie on the team due to his collegiate dominance at Toledo.

Like Ringo and Rodgers, Mitchell is fast, running a 4.33 40 time, and backs that athleticism up with long arms and wicked ball skills, as his six collegiate interceptions clearly proved. Despite already having plenty of talent at the position in Ringo and Rodgers – plus James Bradberry, Eli Ricks, and Josh Jobe – the Eagles still picked Mitchell with their first-round pick and clearly believe he's the perfect future CB1 for Vic Fangio's defense moving forward.

Regardless of who comes out on top, these three DBs could have a long and healthy future together as the Eagles' cornerbacks of the future; who gets the first crack at that title is really irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.