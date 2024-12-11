Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is set to sell a portion of the team to two family investors. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lurie will sell an eight percent stake in the franchise, valuing the Eagles at $8.3 billion.

The transaction brings new minority investors into the Eagles organization, though it notably excludes assets like Lincoln Financial Field. Among the incoming stakeholders are Susan Kim, chair of the board at Amkor Technology, along with Zack Peskowitz and Olivia Peskowitz Suter, the children of Ed Peskowitz, co-founder of United Communications Group and a former Atlanta Hawks co-owner.

The deal received approval during Wednesday's NFL owners' meeting in Dallas, reflecting the continued rise in NFL team valuations.

The Philadelphia Eagles growing value

Lurie, who has been the owner of the Eagles since 1994, will retain full control of the organization. Based on the $8.3 billion valuation, the eight percent stake translates to a sale price of $664 million.

This sale highlights the significant growth in NFL franchise valuations over the years. Jeffrey Lurie acquired the Eagles in 1994 for $185 million, and the team now ranks among the league's most valuable.

According to CNBC's Official NFL Team Valuations released in September, the Eagles are the ninth-most valuable NFL franchise, with a valuation of $7 billion, boosted by $669 million in revenue during the 2023 season.

Reports suggest the sale of the Eagles' minority stake attracted widespread interest from various groups, including family investors, private individuals, and private equity firms. This marks a notable moment in NFL history, as the league recently allowed private equity investments in franchises. Lurie first discussed the implications of this policy change in June when outlining plans for the sale.

Jeffrey Lurie's continued success with the Eagles

The new stakeholders step into a franchise that has flourished during Jeffrey Lurie's almost 30-year ownership. The Eagles achieved their historic first Super Bowl win in 2018 and have consistently contended, adding multiple NFC Championship titles.

Currently leading the NFC East with an 11-2 record, the team remains a strong contender for the conference's top seed this season.

The Eagles have secured a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row. They can capture the NFC East title as early as Sunday with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Commanders loss or tie against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, the Eagles' $8.3 billion valuation is $2.25 billion higher than the price at which the Washington Commanders were acquired by a group led by Josh Harris. Ginnitti also predicts that the Dallas Cowboys' valuation will rise by nearly $2 billion in just four months.

In an August update of NFL franchise valuations, Forbes pegged the Dallas Cowboys' value at $10.1 billion. This marked the 18th year in a row the Cowboys have ranked as the league’s most valuable team, making them the first franchise in any sport to achieve a $10 billion valuation.

Forbes valued the Eagles then at $6.6 billion, ranking them eighth among all NFL teams in terms of total value.

The recent $8.3 billion valuation highlights not only the Eagles' continued success but also the broader financial growth of the NFL. With television deals, sponsorships, and global expansion fueling revenue increases, the league consistently sets new standards for sports franchise valuations.