Even if the Dallas Cowboys haven't won a championship since January 28, 1996, many would think that their value would go down because of that. The opposite has happened, and they're actually earning more money than all of the other teams in the NFL. As of today, the Cowboys lead NFL franchises at a $10.32B valuation and became the first sports franchise to surpass the $10 billion valuation, according to Sportico.

The Los Angeles Rams ranked second on the list at $7.79 billion, and the New York Giants came in third with $7.65 billion. The Rams won a championship in 2022, while the Giants last won a championship in 2012 against the New England Patriots, who are fourth on the list at $7.31 billion. To round out the top five, the San Francisco 49ers come in at $6.86 billion.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins rank sixth and seventh on the list, the NFC East rivals, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are listed as eighth and ninth on the list, and the Las Vegas Raiders come in at tenth with $6.7 billion.

There's no surprise that the Cowboys are not at the top of the list when it comes to value. They've always been considered “America's Team” and Jerry Jones has always found a way to make the Cowboys a storied franchise.

The Cowboys will always be relevant

The Cowboys have not been a team that has had much postseason success for a long time, which includes 13 losses in 18 playoff games. Despite the lack of winning, the Cowboys are still selling out the stadium and tickets are always going at a fast rate. In 2023, they had the highest season ticket renewal rate in the history of the franchise, according to Sportico.

Before Jerry Jones became the owner, the Cowboys were losing money at a high rate, with $1 million coming out of their pockets every month. Jones bought the team for $150 million, and the franchise hasn't looked back since, making the Cowboys one of the most valuable teams in the league.

The only thing Jerry and the Cowboys are left to do is give some of that money to two of their top players, Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb. The two offensive players are still looking to sign extensions with the team and lock in their future. Lamb has not reported to training camp and is holding out due to his contract, while Prescott has done the opposite, and not worrying about it as much.

When both players get paid, they'll most likely be earning the most out of the people in their positions. Prescott is coming off a 2023 season where he was second in MVP voting, while Lamb is coming off his first double-digit touchdown season while adding 135 receptions and 1,749 yards.