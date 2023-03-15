Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to secure a long-term contract with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Score NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Not there yet, but they want him back,” Schultz wrote. “CJGJ played very well for Philly after the team acquired him in a trade with the #Saints before the season. True ball-hawk, with 6 INTs.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson played in four seasons with both the Eagles and the New Orleans Saints, playing in 55 games and starting in 43 for both franchises since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 25-year-old safety out of Florida earned six interceptions, 67 combined tackles, five tackles and eight pass deflections in 12 starts and games played for Philadelphia in 2022.

Along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Saints traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia after contract talks broke in August. New Orleans received the Eagles’ fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two sixth-round picks for the 2024 draft.

The Eagles planned on releasing cornerback Darius Slay on Wednesday after the Eagles couldn’t negotiate a restructured deal with the veteran defensive back. Slay will enter free agency at 4 p.m. EDT later today.

“Nothing but love Philly,” Slay wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “Lets see where we heading next..”

Cornerback James Bradberry decided to stay with the Eagles during NFL Free Agency.

“I went back because of the familiarity with the coaching staff, because I love the city and playing for Eagles,” Bradberry said. “They also gave me a deal around what I was looking for. Yes, there were other teams that offered me more, but I feel like Philly fit me the best.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson once responded to a clip of then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon explaining what went wrong for the Eagles in the second half of the Super Bowl with a now-deleted tweet.

“You ain’t put us in position to make plays,” he said with an emoji of a man shrugging.