The story of the New York Giants' past two home games has not been their putrid effort on the field but rather the infamous planes flying over MetLife Stadium. However, the New Jersey-based High Exposure Aerial Advertising may have spared John Mara and Joe Schoen from another week of embarrassment.

Ahead of the team's Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts, High Exposure Aerial Advertising confirmed that they had canceled three plane requests flying over MetLife Stadium to the New York Post. Per the report, regulations prevent planes from flying banners when the cloud ceiling is below 800 feet, which it is scheduled to be on game day.

Further reports suggest what potential banners would have displayed. Week 17 banners would have read “Mr. Mara — enough… Clean house or sell the team” and “Are drones searching for Giants wins at home?” according to High Exposure Aerial Advertising via NJ.com.

The Week 14 banner asked Mara to “fix this dumpster fire” while the one seen during Week 15 said that they would “not stop until [Mara] fire everyone.” Both messages were directly aimed at the team's owner but also criticized Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Week 17 was the final chance for the anonymous fan to send any planes over MetLife Stadium in 2024. The Giants will close out the season in Week 18 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants destined to finish 2024 with franchise-worst record

Plane embarrassment or not, the Giants are on track to end 2024 with their worst record in franchise history. Despite their decade-long struggles, New York has won two or fewer games in a season just three times and has never lost 15 games in a single year.

However, with a 2-13 record entering Week 16, the Giants are at risk of ending the year at 2-15. That would mark their worst record since 1974 when they went just 2-12. Nothing about their current play suggests a win is in their future against either the Colts or Eagles.

Should they go 2-15 in 2024, it would be the second-worst season by win percentage in franchise history. The only season worse would be their infamous 1-12-1 year in 1966 in which they won just seven percent of their games. A 2-15 record would muster a win rate of 12 percent.

The silver lining for New York and its fans is the upcoming NFL Draft. The Giants are fully on pace to end the year with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one that many expect them to seek a new quarterback in. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward profile as the top two quarterbacks of the draft class.