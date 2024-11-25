Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley erupted for one historic night in Inglewood. Barkley piled a franchise record 255 rushing yards in the 37-20 romp of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. But as Barkley imploded the Rams' run defense, his former place looks ready to have its own implosion.

Turmoil is running wild with Barkley's former team the New York Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll has his seat getting hotter, including wide receiver Malik Nabers calling him out after the 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay. And as Barkley ran wild in L.A., Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed an “awkward” text message he received from a league executive.

“Text from an NFC executive: ‘That Giants building will be awkward tomorrow. Wouldn’t want to be there,'” Schultz posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Giants already botched their offseason by failing to lure back Barkley, only to later watch him join the rival Eagles. He's now leading the NFC with 1,137 yards and trails NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry by just 48 yards.

His old teammates, meanwhile, have watched their season unravel at 2-9. Daboll looks like a coach who's lost his locker room after the 23-point loss to the Buccaneers. Barkley's outing in L.A. worsened things for New York.

Giants trolled as Eagles watch Saquon Barkley's epic night

Barkley now is garnering Most Valuable Player chatter after his record-shattering night. His former team endured constant trolling online.

Schultz didn't just reveal a text message from an exec. He reminded fans Barkley posted this astonishing mark compared to the Giants.

Colleen Wolfe of the NFL Network was another one who trolled Barkley's former team.

“Someone should have told the Giants about Saquon Barkley,” Wolfe posted on her X account.

NFL and sports betting columnist for Yahoo Frank Schwab was even more critical.

“The Giants turned Saquon Barkley into a JAG for years. This guy we're all watching tonight, the one who has a serious MVP case. New York made him look like any old dude off the street. What a horrendous franchise they are,” Schwab posted.

Barkley is already on pace to shatter his previous best single-season mark of 1,312 in 2022 with the Giants. He's already averaging a career-best 5.8 yards per carry — further rubbing salt to an open Giants wound.

Barkley's Eagles have the reverse record of what the Giants are. Turns out he left behind an “awkward” situation in New York for a rival. Now, his former team is watching him go off on NFL defenses, while tensions blow up inside the Giants' building.