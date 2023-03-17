The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $5 million contract in NFL Free Agency on Thursday. The deal could rise up to $8 million with incentives.

Eagles fans took the opportunity to troll now-UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who had a plan of his own to acquire the Oregon quarterback when he served as Philadelphia’s head coach from 2013-15.

The Eagles offered the Tennessee Titans their 2015 first- and second-round picks, their 2016 first-round pick, any quarterback on their roster and any defensive player on their roster in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, according to NBC Sports.

One fan called Chip Kelly’s failure to pull off the massive trade for Marcus Mariota one of the best things to happen in the franchise’s history in a Friday tweet.

Other fans agreed, with CBS Sports NFL writer Jeff Kerr saying Chip Kelly could have done lasting damage to the Eagles had he successfully completed the trade.

Marcus Mariota was released from the Atlanta Falcons after he played and started in 13 games last season. He earned 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Falcons went 5-8 with him under center. Mariota played in wins against the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns and losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons fell in Mariota’s final two games as the starting quarterback, taking losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Marcus Mariota release saved Atlanta $12 million against their salary cap. 

Among other talented additions, the Eagles signed running back Rashaad Penny, who was asked what quarterback Jalen Hurts’ message was to him following his deal with Philadelphia.

“He’s ready to win the Super Bowl. I’m on it with him. I’m with him and I know the whole team is with him too,” Penny said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”