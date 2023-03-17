Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $5 million contract in NFL Free Agency on Thursday. The deal could rise up to $8 million with incentives.

Eagles fans took the opportunity to troll now-UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who had a plan of his own to acquire the Oregon quarterback when he served as Philadelphia’s head coach from 2013-15.

The perfect backup to Hurts. Chip Kelly can roll over in his grave. https://t.co/PGqywwkJJo — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) March 17, 2023

16-year old me is crying tears of joy. Life really comes to a full circle. Howie Roseman with the ultimate slap in the face to Chip Kelly. pic.twitter.com/f8vCWULMZc — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) March 17, 2023

#Eagles made a smart signing with Mariota seeing he can run the offense similarly Good veteran backup, Chip Kelly is punching air right now #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wjufVX0IHm — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) March 17, 2023

The Eagles hired Chip Kelly in 2013. In the 10 years since they've been to two Super Bowls and Marcus Mariota is on the roster. pic.twitter.com/ZQcw9opxUd — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) March 17, 2023

Howie texting Chip Kelly like… pic.twitter.com/D8UIDG4fRt — Vinc from Camden (@VinnDiggs92) March 17, 2023

Chip Kelly seeing Howie Roseman pursue Marcus Mariota pic.twitter.com/Q29A7Lgvwc — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) March 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Eagles offered the Tennessee Titans their 2015 first- and second-round picks, their 2016 first-round pick, any quarterback on their roster and any defensive player on their roster in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, according to NBC Sports.

One fan called Chip Kelly’s failure to pull off the massive trade for Marcus Mariota one of the best things to happen in the franchise’s history in a Friday tweet.

Chip Kelly failing to trade for Marcus Mariota is one of the best things that happened to our franchise history pic.twitter.com/eAzXY5gUCV — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) March 17, 2023

Other fans agreed, with CBS Sports NFL writer Jeff Kerr saying Chip Kelly could have done lasting damage to the Eagles had he successfully completed the trade.

Hope #Eagles fans are aware if they “did the deal” for Marcus Mariota, they would still be feeling the lingering effects of the move. Chip Kelly would have crippled the franchise for years. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 17, 2023

Marcus Mariota was released from the Atlanta Falcons after he played and started in 13 games last season. He earned 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Falcons went 5-8 with him under center. Mariota played in wins against the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns and losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons fell in Mariota’s final two games as the starting quarterback, taking losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Marcus Mariota release saved Atlanta $12 million against their salary cap.

Among other talented additions, the Eagles signed running back Rashaad Penny, who was asked what quarterback Jalen Hurts’ message was to him following his deal with Philadelphia.

“He’s ready to win the Super Bowl. I’m on it with him. I’m with him and I know the whole team is with him too,” Penny said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”