New Yorkers were not happy when the Empire State Building after it lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors after the NFC Championship game two weeks ago, and it did the same once again after the Eagles scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 57.

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the Empire State Building lit up in Eagles colors, then after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, the building lit up in Chiefs colors. When the lights changed to Chiefs colors, the Twitter account for the building said it was not fun for them to be in Eagles colors.

“That hurt us more than it hurt you. We’re now lit for the Chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship win,” the Empire State Building Twitter account said.

The real question is, what would have happened with a 49ers vs Chiefs matchup? How do you differentiate between those two teams colors? That is a lot of red.

After the Eagles first touchdown tonight, the building lit up in green once again, and it prompted responses like ‘not my building’, ‘Who is the person responsible for this?’ and ‘any publicity is good publicity’.

The building is lighting up in Chiefs colors when they score as well, so it is not like the building is only showing support for one team.

It is safe to say that most New Yorkers are hoping that the building lights up in red as a result of Super Bowl 57.

The building might be rooting for the Eagles, because it is doing a lot for engagement. The tweet after the Eagles first touchdown currently has 78.6k views, 861 likes, 117 retweets and 110 quote tweets.