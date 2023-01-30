The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl and they couldn’t be happier in The Big Apple. What? Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks couldn’t believe it when he saw the Empire State Building lit up in Green and White.

Philadelphia sports teams are not popular anywhere outside the City of Brotherly Love, and they are particularly reviled in New York. Philadelphia teams have rivals in all four major sports in the New York City metropolitan area, yet the Empire State building was lit up and offered a celebratory tweet from the Empire State Building twitter account.

Brunson wasn’t the only notable to recognized the sports faux pas following Philadelphia’s 31-7 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Mina Kimes of ESPN asked if the green and white lights were the result of somebody losing a bet, while Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano sarcastically tweeted that the lit up icon “should go over well in New York.”

Multiple jokes were made about the move, and Major League Baseball writer Molly Knight questioned whether the Empire State Building “had a gambling problem.”

It would have been bad enough to celebrate a Philadelphia victory under any circumstances, but it is made even worse by the result of the divisional playoffs. The Eagles were victorious in that game, as they delivered a 38-7 beating of the New York Giants.

It definitely was a mistake in judgement. The only thing that might make it worse for some New Yorkers if the Empire State Building was celebrating victories by Boston sports teams.

The Eagles will meet the winner of the AFC title game in the Super Bowl next month.