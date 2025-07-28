The Philadelphia Eagles are currently participating in training camp as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season, looking to defend their Super Bowl championship. A large part of the reason Philadelphia was able to win that Super Bowl was the play of rookie Cooper DeJean, who picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and returned it for a touchdown in what was the highlight of his young career.

This week, the NFL has been releasing part of its annual player poll of the best players in the league, and DeJean was voted by his peers as the 60th best player in the NFL, as reported by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

While he certainly took the league by storm down the stretch of last season, some fans were confused about why the rising second year man was ranked so high.

“That just isn't true sorry,” wrote one fan.

“LMFAOOOO HE DIDN’T EVEN START HALF THE SEASON,” added another.

Another fan questioned why he was ranked ahead of a fellow rising second year player in the NFC East.

“Above nabers and btj?? dejean really good but idk about this,” they wrote.

Was DeJean ranked too high?

The spectacle of having recently won the Super Bowl, along with the general boost that comes from playing in one of the league's most historic organizations in the Eagles, certainly may have played a role in elevating DeJean's ranking in the poll, perhaps a few spots higher than it otherwise would have been.

Still, that shouldn't take away from what DeJean was able to accomplish in his standout rookie season. As one of the X commenters mentioned, DeJean didn't even get the starting job until about halfway through the season, but once he did, he never looked back, producing a plethora of highlights as part of the vaunted Eagles' defensive unit.

DeJean is one of several members of the Eagles defense that is still in the early stages of their career and theoretically could improve immensely going forward.

The Eagles will kick off their 2025 season on September 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.