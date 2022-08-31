Fans react to Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to Vikings after he was drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson

Philadelphia Eagles fans were likely overjoyed to learn that the organization had traded underachieving former first round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth round choice.

However, that wasn’t the only noteworthy fan reaction.

NFL fans, amused by the full-circle moment of Reagor, who was taken one pick before Vikings star Justin Jefferson, ending up on Minnesota, took to Twitter to share their reactions to the trade.

The Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to the Vikings after catching so much slack for not taking Justin Jefferson and traded JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks after taking heat for not drafting DK Metcalf The world really comes full circle — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) August 31, 2022

The Vikings front office laughed at the Eagles drafting Jalen Raegor over Justin Jefferson in 2020 Today, the Vikings traded for Jalen Raegor pic.twitter.com/mB5T06MnGM — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) August 31, 2022

The Vikings couldn’t believe it. They got a Pro Bowler and the Eagles ended up with Jalen Reagor, who hasn’t even come close to Justin Jefferson’s production in Minnesota. But now Reagor is on the Vikings! And for two draft picks!!

Howie is incredible for getting two picks for Reagor. Also lmao at Justin Jefferson and Reagor being on the same team https://t.co/0ibezqasAG — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) August 31, 2022

Definitely an impressive performance by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

So in less than a month, Howie sent JJAW to the Seahawks (taken before DK) and now Reagor to the Vikings (taken before JJ). What a world. https://t.co/SNG2H8AuuT — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) August 31, 2022

Roseman exorcised his past draft demons in a way, trading Jalen Reagor, who was selected before Jefferson, and dealing J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was chosen before DK Metcalf. But it might not be enough to make Eagles fans forget that fateful day- and what could have been with Justin Jefferson.

Yes, that day will likely linger in the minds of many Philly fans. But at least they can sleep (somewhat) easily knowing that Reagor, a great source of stress for them, is now out of town.

And from a Vikings fan’s perspective, perhaps a change of scenery will serve Jalen Reagor well? Minnesota, whose wide receiver depth chart is awfully thin behind Jefferson and Adam Thielen, certainly hopes so.

And we are all hoping something happens to make NFL Twitter react like this again.