The plane ride from Seattle to Philly does not sound like fun.

The Philadelphia Eagles dropped their third straight game in Week 15 on Monday Night Football, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 20-17. The struggling defense played better than in recent weeks in this matchup but still faltered when it counted most, giving up a touchdown to Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with just 28 seconds to go. After the game, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a message for his team.

“It’s going to be a long flight back to Philly,” NBC Sports Philly’s Dave Zangaro quoted Fletcher Cox as saying before adding, “Cox said it’s up to the leaders to keep this team together.”

On the long flight that Cox alluded to, the Eagles will have to grapple with not only losing this game but likely losing out on the No. 1 seed in the NFC (and the first-round bye that comes with it) and maybe even the NFC East.

The Eagles' easy schedule

Despite the Eagles' Week 15 loss to the Seahawks, the team still controls its own destiny, at least when it comes to winning the NFC East. If the Eagles win out and the 49ers stumble (twice), they can still get the No. 1 seed as well, but that is less likely.

The Eagles face the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and the Giants again to wrap up their season. Those two teams have a combined eight wins, so Philadelphia should be big favorites in all three games.

And while the Cowboys are currently above the Eagles in the NFC East standings because of tie-breakers, beating the Giants twice would give the Eagles a better division record and put them ahead of Dallas at the end of the season.

So, if the Eagles took that long plane ride to get themselves together enough to win these two (seemingly) easy games, they should be OK heading into the postseason to host at least a Wild Card game and maybe a Divisional Round one as well.