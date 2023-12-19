Fans love how he navigated through the questions.

Outgunning the Philadelphia Eagles has been a tough task this season. But, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks managed to pull it off. All they had to do was believe in Drew Lock such that weapons like Zach Charbonnet, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III could thrive. They all rallied behind the quarterback and it got him emotional after squaring off with Jalen Hurts. Fans were in awe of the offensive engine after he showed his soft spot.

“Incredible Drew Lock interview with Lisa Salters. It made me appreciate his performance even more. Incredible finish to a good game,” Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post said after witnessing an insane Seahawks win over the Eagles.

Others like Ari Meirov noted how raw Drew Lock's emotions were, “You won't find many post-game interviews as candid and honest as the one Drew Lock gave after the Seahawks' victory over the Eagles.”

He was the prime reason why Pete Carroll's schematics were effective to the tee. The Seahawks quarterback went toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts but his ability to facilitate the ball was just on another level. Bombs to Kenneth Walker III would be followed by effective hand-offs to Zach Charbonnet and DK Metcalf.

All of the emotions built up but it surely made for a great interview. Other members of the Seahawks faithful even hailed it as the greatest post-game dialogue, “This was one of the best postgame interviews I can remember impossible to not feel ecstatic for Drew Lock.”

Will he lead the Seahawks to a postseason berth after this much-needed win?