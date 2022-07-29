Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew lived in a prison bus preparing for the NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles had a strong offseason as the front office stacked the roster with amazing talent. However, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew might just be the most dedicated player on the roster right now. The mustache-toting, jorts-wearing, fan-favorite quarterback did the coolest thing ever in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

According to ESPN, Gardner Minshew lived in an old prison bus right outside of a gym throughout the entire offseason. That has to be at least two steps above living in a van down by the river. Regardless, the Eagles quarterback dedicated himself to the gym as he hopes to improve off of a solid first year in Philadelphia.

“To fulfill the dream, he bought an old inmate transport vehicle and gave the interior a hippie makeover, complete with a bright orange couch accented with white shag throw pillows, a flowery ’70s-style bed skirt, a trove of album covers lining the walls (Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Janis Joplin, Black Sabbath — the works), candles, and of course, a lava lamp. He learned to play guitar,” per ESPN. To be honest, that doesn’t sound like a terrible setup, as the Eagles quarterback dedicated himself to the gym this summer.

Minshew went on to explain his thought process on living in an old prison bus right outside of a gym. Apparently, this is something he’s been wanting to do for quite some time. The Eagles’ backup claims in an Instagram post:

“I just love the freedom that it affords me. It affords me a place to come and focus. I’m living at the gym, eat, sleep, shower here. Everything. It’s kind of my own little island here. I love it.”

If that’s not dedication to the game then I don’t know what is. Although it’s an odd way for a professional athlete to prepare for the NFL season, Gardner Minshew tends to be the one who follows the path less traveled. Regardless, it sounds like he’s ready for the upcoming football year as the Eagles are looking sharp.

It’s unclear how much playing time Minshew will receive as he is the backup right now. Regardless, he’s played well with his opportunities as he has balled out for the Eagles whenever his number is called so far.