As is tradition for a team once they win a championship, the Philadelphia Eagles held their celebratory parade on Friday after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. And in that parade, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman got struck by a stray beer can once a fan threw the crispy beverage towards the team's party bus. After the can struck his forehead, Roseman had an elite message to the people of Philadelphia, per SportsCenter on X.

“I bleed for this city,” Roseman exclaimed, holding the Lombardi Trophy in one hand and a cigar in the other. “Go Eagles. Our players, our staff have done an unbelievable job. We are two-time World Champs, and we're coming back strong. Go Birds!”

Expand Tweet

And while the blood Roseman bled for the Eagles came at the complete end of the 2024-25 season, fans can't say their general manager doesn't care for the team.

It could be a hard argument to make even before the can struck his head, but regardless, Roseman now has proof that he'll bleed for his team.

Now, although the alcohol might be helping Roseman not feel the pain from the strike, it did a significant number to his head, causing blood to drip down his forehead.

With the 2025 NFL Draft around the corner, Roseman could miss some time with what sources called a cranial abrasion.

Well, no, people aren't really saying that, but his participation in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine is considered probable, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Eagles GM Howie Roseman remains probable for the scouting combine later this month in Indianapolis,” Schefter wrote.

And this is what his forehead looked like up close:

Expand Tweet

Now, Roseman handled it well, not letting a silly ol' beer can stop him from celebrating his second Super Bowl victory as the Eagles' general manager.

Next up for the Eagles is to make difficult roster decisions, re-tool their team, and get ready to make an attempt at winning back-to-back championships.

Roseman's forehead cut could be an issue down the road, but during Philly's parade celebrating their Super Bowl LIX victory, that's an afterthought.