Jason Kelce has spent the entirety of his 12-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has now revealed one of the main reasons Kelce ended up in Philadelphia.

Roseman admitted that the Eagles originally had Kelce as a fourth-round pick on their big board, via Kelce’s New Heights podcast. While Philadelphia ended up taking the center in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Roseman said the Eagles were “totally excited,” to land Kelce at that spot. Part of the Eagles’ excitement was due to how different Kelce was.

“Nobody at that time looked like you”, Roseman said to Kelce about his scouting report.

Roseman’s entire comments on Kelce will be released when New Heights drops the full podcast. However, in the short clip, Roseman credited Kelce for his grittiness and his conversation from linebacker to offensive lineman. Furthermore, Roseman said Howard Mudd – who was the Eagles offensive line coach at the time – played a major role in drafting Kelce.

Whether they got him in the sixth or in their originally predicted fourth-round, Philadelphia found a gem in Jason Kelce. The center has started 176 games for the Eagles, not missing more than a single game since 2015. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All Pro nominee and of course, a Super Bowl champion.

Whenever he retires, Kelce will always be remembered as an Eagles’ legend. Howie Roseman is certainly glad Philadelphia drafted him. It isn’t often you find a regular starter in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft. In Kelce, the Eagles found a franchise centerpiece.