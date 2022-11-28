Published November 28, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After entering the NFL as a “running quarterback,” Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive staff have made it a point to highlight Jalen Hurts’ abilities as a passer, adding A.J. Brown via trade during the first round of the draft, and re-tooling the passing game to better highlight what worked best in 2021 and add a few more wrinkles for 2022.

So far, that plan has worked, as Hurts’ accuracy has skyrocketed from 52 percent as a rookie to 61.3 percent in his first year under Sirianni, to 68.3 percent through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, but when there just isn’t much going on down the field, or the Eagles just need a huge momentum-mover on a crucial play, the former OklaBama quarterback can still tuck the ball and rip off a huge run with his legs.

Unfortunately – or fortunately, depending on your opinion – the Eagles found themselves in need of some of the magic only Hurts can provide during the first quarter of their very entertaining Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, and as he’s done all season long QB1 largely came through, picking up 102 rushing yards on the ground int he first quarter alone. Impressive? Try near-unprecedented, as, according to NBC, Hurts is the only quarterback in over 30 years to rush for 100 yards in a single quarter, accomplishing a feat Lamar Jackson, RGIII, and even his fellow Eagles alumni Michel Vick never accomplished.

Though Hurts’ second quarter wasn’t quite as prolific, finishing out the second with 10 carries for 126 yards on the ground overall, he’s still in striking distance of the all-time rushing record in a game by a quarterback of 178, which Justin Fields set earlier this season.