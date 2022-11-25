Published November 25, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown returned to practice Friday after taking Thursday off to recover from an unspecified illness in time for a Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

Save for Brown, every player on the Eagles’ injury report was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice. Only cornerback Josh Jobe had limited participation in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as he works through a hamstring injury he suffered in the second half of a Thursday-night game against the Houston Texans. Eight players took limited snaps as they rested before Sunday’s game against the Packers, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited with a knee injury.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely be able to breathe a sigh of relief as both of the team’s receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith return from injury just in time to prepare for a passing defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest passing yards and the eighth-fewest completions in the NFL.

The Eagles won a close game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday after a late-fourth quarter touchdown via a seven-yard rush from Jalen Hurts and a turnover on downs ultimately sealed a 17-16 victory in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It wasn’t what you would draw up, but in this league, it rarely is,” head coach Nick Sirianni said in a postgame press conference. “It was a great win.”

Hurts finished the game with 190 passing yards and one touchdown on 25 passing attempts, while DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown combined for 138 yards on 11 receptions. Hurts and Brown fumbled the ball a combined three times, losing two while Hurts managed to recover one.

The Eagles will kick off against the Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST this Sunday in Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.