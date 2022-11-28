Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had his way in the air and on the ground against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and even he couldn’t believe the success he had facing off with Aaron Rodgers and co.

Hurts led the way for the Eagles on both the passing and rushing attacks en route to the 40-33 victory in Week 12. The Packers just couldn’t figure out the 24-year-old, who made 17 carries for a team-high 157 yards. His two passing TDs on 16-of-28 completion also proved pivotal to counter Aaron Rodgers’ big game.

After the contest, Hurts was asked how he was able to thrive running the ball against the Packers. Interestingly, the youngster himself has no idea what happened.

“I don’t even know how to answer that question. I ran and they couldn’t get me,” Hurts put it bluntly.

Does that mean that the Packers’ run defense was just that bad? Or Jalen Hurts was only on-point with his run game that he was able to see all the gaps on the defense?

Whatever the case may be, though, no one can deny that Hurts took advantage of the opportunity he got to propel the Eagles to victory. He even made history in the process, becoming the first player (not quarterback, but NFL player) ever to have at least 125 rushing yards and 125 passing yards in a half. He’s also the only QB in the last 30 years to have 100 or more rushing yards in a quarter.

With that performance, maybe it won’t be too bad for Hurts to thank the Packers for letting him have his way throughout.