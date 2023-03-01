Following a season where he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a trip to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts is now in line for a contract extension. With just one year remaining on his rookie deal, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office seem set on getting a deal done sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Roseman provided an update on a potetnial extensiom for Jalen Hurts.

“You want to find something that he feels really good about, and at the same time that we feel good about and surround him with good players. …That doesn’t mean that it’s not going to be a tremendous contract for him because he deserves that, too.” stated Roseman according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Based on the comments made by Roseman, it appears that the Eagles could be on the search for a deal that does not only reflect what Jalen Hurts has done on the field, but also keeps them in a position where they can continue to be elite. Based on the type of leadership Hurts has displayed in his career, it could be assumed that this is also what he is looking for.

The Eagles have assembled a roster full of elite talent on both sides of the ball. But with several major players also soon to be in search of new contracts, this team could be looking for flexibility. Locking Jalen Hurts into a team-friendly deal could ultimately be the best option for this front office. If they hope to return to the Super Bowl next season, this could be exactly what they look to do.