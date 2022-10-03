Flags fly forever. There’s no better way to endear yourself to a fanbase than to lead a team to the pinnacle of success in your sport. Such is the case for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson with the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise he steered to a Super Bowl victory in 2018, which is now led by franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While Jalen Hurts didn’t have the best of games, throwing 16/25 for 204 yards (one interception), Pederson had nothing but kind words for Hurts whom he coached as a rookie back in 2020 during their reunion on the field.

“I just told him [Hurts] I was proud of him,” Pederson said, per Delco Times. “I wished him well the rest of the season. And, you know, just how he’s really turned into the leader that we all thought he was going to be and is. And I just wanted him to know that.”

During the Eagles’ 29-21 victory over the Jaguars, Doug Pederson drew a standing ovation from fans notorious for being hostile to even their own players. It was the 54-year old coach’s first game back in Lincoln Financial Field since his departure following the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ 24-year old quarterback has blossomed into one of the most exciting players to watch this season. Hurts was on fire against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, pitching in three touchdowns (one throwing, two rushing) in a historic performance. Hurts then continued his hot streak in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, when he threw 22/35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Suffice to say, Jalen Hurts is one of the more convincing MVP candidates thus far, especially after he’s led the Eagles to a 4-0 start. And he made sure to give some credit to Doug Pederson, who gave him the starting nod in the last four games of their dreadful 4-11-1 2020-21 season.

“I told Doug, ‘I really appreciate you and have a lot of respect for you,’” Hurts said. “And I told him, ‘I thank you because you’re the reason I’m here.’ I have a lot of love and respect for him. His way of coaching, his coaching style and the way he does things, the great things he’s doing in Jacksonville right now. I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Doug Pederson and the Jaguars will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans in Week 5, while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to stay unbeaten against the Arizona Cardinals.