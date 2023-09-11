Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a thrilling 25-20 win over the New England Patriots. Despite this, Goedert was silent throughout Sunday's game, receiving zero targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Eagles victory.

After the game, Goedert downplayed any concerns he may have had from the lack of attention.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That's just how the game went,” said Goedert, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal, before going on to say that he took some of his frustrations out while blocking Patriots defenders.

While 25 points wouldn't seem to be a low total, it's important to remember that seven of the points came via a Darius Slay interception return for a touchdown. It certainly wasn't the Eagles' best offensive performance on Sunday.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Patriots do boast one of the more impressive defensive units in the NFL, and Philadelphia was also battling the elements, playing through a heavy downpour in Foxborough during the contest.

Still, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense would behoove themselves to look for Dallas Goedert, who has been with the Eagles since 2018, a little bit more involved going forward.

Goedert was a key member of the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2022, pulling in 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns on the campaign. This included one touchdown in the Eagles' Divisional Round victory over the New York Giants and a 60-yard performance in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles will next take the field on Thursday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings.