Though they didn't play in the same division or even the same conference for much of his professional, Tom Brady has a special place in the hearts of fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, though not for the right reasons.

From his big win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl XXXIX to the revenge Brandon Grahm secured a few years back when he recorded the key play in Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy victory, Eagles fans love to see Brady take losses almost as much as their hometown team securing the win. That feeling, however, doesn't extend to the team's franchise quarterback, as, after being named Brady's player of the game in Week 15, Hurts gushed about their relationship after the game, noting that he was excited to be appreciated by such a legend.

“You beat me a couple of times and now you're giving me trophies, that's how you do this now huh? You know how it is playing the quarterback position, it's all about getting into a rhythm,” Hurts said via The Mirror. “For all 11 to be on the same page when we go out there and execute… I don't think we've found a good rhythm this year, but we have especially in these last few weeks. Good teams are able to win in multiple ways, and I think we're showing that this year.”

Will fans forgive Hurts for his comments? You know what, if he plays like he did in Week 15, it's safe to assume he will be just fine.

Jalen Hurts shouts out his pre-Eagles idols for inspiring his game

Asked about his experience with Brady after the game, Hurts celebrated the former Buccaneers quarterback, inspiring him alongside Russell Wilson, as he hopes to inspire the next generation of quarterbacks after him.

“Yeah, you all saw what I said. But he’s obviously a great player, won. Tons of respect for him, competing against him even. It was cool. I didn’t know he was doing the game, so that was kind of cool. On the same note, someone asked me a couple of weeks ago about head-to-head matchups, I think it was versus [Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson]. And I think that’s something you reflect on later on. In the moment, you keep it as – it’s not like basketball. Try to keep it as team, team, team. It’s just always about the team. And you look back at that and reflect, you take a step back,” Hurts told reporters.

“You see a ton of kids out there watching Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson go at it, and that’s what they see. All eyes on them. I think for today, even all week, [Steelers QB] Russell Wilson, man, he’s paved the way for a ton of guys, including myself. My brother loved him. I loved him and still love him. Watched him do many things where people said he couldn’t, and he’s experienced some adversity. And he’s overcome that, and he’s come back stronger from it.”

Is there a whole generation of quarterbacks who will model their games after Hurts just like he did with Wilson? Only time will tell, but as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league leading one of the best teams in the NFL, it's safe to assume that that fate is very much in his future.