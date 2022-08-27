Jalen Hurts speaks out on hiring all-women team to run his life

Jalen Hurts might be a household name for the Philadelphia Eagles now, but when his collegiate career ended at Oklahoma in January 2020, he was one of few who hadn’t yet hired an agent for the draft. That’s when a woman by the name of Nicole Lynn, who is married to a former OU player and went to law school in Norman, hit up Hurts’ DM’s on Instagram asking if he was interested in her representing the quarterback.

A shot in the dark, but it worked. Lynn had already represented more than a dozen Alabama players who used to play with Hurts so for him, it was a no-brainer to give Lynn a chance, but there was one reason in particular. People were doubting Jalen Hurts, despite his success in college. That lit a fire under him and he saw that same type of fire in Lynn. Via Sports Illustrated:

“That turns me up,” Hurts said. “It lights a fire in me. It does something to me, because I know I’ll prove you wrong. But I saw that same fire in Nicole. She said, ‘I’m a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They’re not going to give me the due respect. But I’m overcoming it, just like you do.’ And that’s where we really hit it off. We had the same vision.”

Jalen Hurts has also taken note of how women are treated in the sports agent world and he saw that Lynn was just built differently. Her attitude and desire to be great instantly caught his eye.

“I know the agent world in the NFL, and all sports, is very male-dominated,” he says. “But Nicole was really on top of her stuff. She was prepared. She knew what she was talking about. She was hungry. And she was determined. And I feel that determination like that never rests. Once you come across such a determined individual, that just hits me a little different.”

After all, Hurts’ mother, Pamela, brought him up and did everything she could to put food on the table and give the signal-caller a chance to be successful. Women have been a staple in his life and clearly, it’s something Jalen Hurts loves. They lift him up.