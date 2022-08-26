Eagles WR DeVonta Smith drops a bold prediction for Jalen Hurts in 2022 season

Multiple quarterbacks head into the 2022 season with high expectations to orchestrate a formidable campaign, including Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts. From DeVonta Smith’s standpoint, he sees that the best is still yet to come for Hurts in anchoring the Eagles offense.

Speaking during the Eagles’ training camp session on Thursday, Smith was asked to make a pick on which player on the team will have a big year in the coming season. Without much hesitation, the former Heisman Trophy winner elected to go with his starting quarterback.

DeVonta Smith asked if there was one player he’d pick to have a big year “Jalen Hurts”#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 25, 2022

As was the case during their run at Alabama, Smith and Hurts built keen chemistry together in their first season as teammates in the NFL. Overall, Smith was targeted 104 times in the 2021 campaign, and he came away with 64 receptions for 916 receiving yards. His performances last year were not enough to earn him 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, although he did showcase his promise to be an all-around wideout threat for Hurts.

The Eagles are set to cap off their three-game preseason schedule on Saturday, as they will face off against the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins. From there, attention will then shift to their Week 1 opener, which will come with a road clash with the Detroit Lions.