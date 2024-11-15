The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a much-needed win last night over the Washington Commanders to take a 1.5-game lead in the NFC East, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not miss his opportunity to needle ESPN host and DMV native Scott Van Pelt about the game.

After the Eagles' 26-18 ‘Thursday Night Football' win, during which Hurts threw for 221 yards and rushed for a touchdown, the quarterback appeared on ‘SportsCenter' with Van Pelt, who grew up near Washington D.C., attended the University of Maryland, and still lives and works in the area.

“Hey Scott, how are you feeling? You’re a DMV guy,” Hurts said.

“I mean, is this what we're going to do? Is this really what we're going to do?” Van Pelt said. “I mean, I'm OK. Hey, we'll see you down here in a little bit! That's OK! No, listen…”

“I was just asking, man,” Hurts said with a smile.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Eagles beat Commanders 26-18

There was quite a lot to smile about in the second half of last night's game, as the Eagles outscored the Commanders 23-11 to erase a 7-3 halftime deficit.

Hurts did not have his best game, possibly as a result of two plays in which his head smacked the ground hard, but Philadelphia overcame its offensive and special teams woes to earn a critical divisional win. More than anyone else last night, Saquon Barkley played a big role in covering up some of those deficiencies.

Barkley, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason after playing his first six seasons with the New York Giants, dominated Washington's defense on Thursday. The versatile running back rushed for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, in addition to 52 yards receiving.

The win puts Philadelphia in complete control of the NFC East, which appears to only have two teams in legitimate title contention this year. The Eagles (8-2) now have a 1.5-game lead on the Commanders (7-4) and a 4.5 and 6-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys and Giants, respectively.

Next for the Eagles is a ‘Sunday Night Football' meeting with the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24.