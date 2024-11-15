The Philadelphia Eagles have won their sixth straight game against the team after them in the NFC East, the Washington Commanders, thanks to Saquon Barkley rushing for 146 yards and scoring two touchdowns. After falling to 7-4, the Commanders' dreams of winning the division championship are dimming, as the Eagles pulled away with an 8-2 record. Then, after the game, Barkley went on the TNF broadcast for a postgame interview, where Eagles fans let their feelings known about the New York Giants letting their star running back walk in free agency.

“Thank you, Giants,” the fans chanted during the RB's interview. You can hear them for yourself here in this clip shared by Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Week 11: Eagles def. Commanders

Still, the game didn't go all that smoothly for the Eagles, as quarterback Jalen Hurts left the game early in the second quarter after his head bounced off the ground after a sack from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu.

After treatment at the medical tent and locker room, Hurts received clearance to play in the second half. The Eagles took the lead after trailing 7-3 at the end of the first half, and pulled away with the win.

Meanwhile, the game was Saquon Barkley's, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason after playing for six seasons with the Giants, the team who drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.

During his tenure with the Giants, Barkley logged more than 7,000 total yards and 42 touchdowns, but the team may have felt that his time with them has run its course, especially since they hadn't recorded a winning season since 2018.

Their only winning season was 2022, where they ended 9-7-1, and went to the Divisional Round after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card. However, the same team who signed Barkley away from the Giants also defeated them in that year's Divisional Round.

New home

Asked about his experience with the Eagles, Barkley expressed his gratitude.

“It feels amazing. Last year was a tough year for me mentally,” the running back said on Amazon during his postgame interview, via Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.

His 146 rushing yards against the Commanders was also the fourth time he exceeded 100 yards in their last five games. Moreover, Saquon Barkley has also already surpassed 1,000 yards this season, the fourth time in his career, going back to the Giants.

The Eagles look to solidify their hold on the top spot of the NFC East as they play the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 12. On the other hand, the Commanders continue their playoff push against the struggling Dallas Cowboys.