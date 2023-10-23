There was a lot to feel good about for Philadelphia Eagles fans after a thorough defeat of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. But the health of Jalen Hurts certainly is not one of them.

Hurts was observed to be wearing a brace on his left knee for the second half of the Eagles' 31-17 win over the Dolphins. That's news because Hurts did not start the game with a brace on his left knee. When it was pointed out that Hurts appeared to be hobbling, he said that he'd “be fine,” per Crossing Broad.

The Philly signal caller confirmed that he did put on a brace during halftime. He was then asked if this was something that would effective him moving forward. “I hope not” was his response.

Interestingly, Hurts revealed that the injury in question did not occur during Sunday's game.

Backup QB Marcus Mariota was even seen warming up as if he would be entering the game, per DraftKings Network. Hurts eventually emerged from the locker room.

This is certainly a development that is going to be monitored closely in the upcoming days. The Eagles must now prepare for two crucial NFC East matchups. First, a Week 8 home game against the Washington Commanders. Then, a Week 9 road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys before a Week 10 bye.

Any knee injury to a quarterback is worrisome. But for an offense built around its QB's dual-threat capabilities, this could become a season-altering issue for the Eagles.

If Hurts is compromised in any way moving forward, Nick Sirianni will have to adjust his offense on the fly to compensate for Hurts' physical limitations. A worst-case scenario would be handing over the reigns to Mariota, who has not shown any consistency in his NFL career.