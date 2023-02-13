The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 57 champions but it didn’t come without controversy. While Andy Reid’s squad was undoubtedly the better team in the second half, fans and analysts were critical after Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was given a holding penalty on the final drive of the fourth quarter that allowed the Chiefs to eventually kick a game-winning FG.

Following the crushing loss, owner Jeffrey Lurie took a subtle shot at the officials for that questionable call.

“I thought we deserved to have a chance to win the game in the final couple of minutes,” Lurie said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bradberry himself admitted that he tugged on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey. Perhaps the refs made the correct call. However, at that moment, they could’ve also easily left it. Smith-Schuster wasn’t even close to catching the pass, anyway.

Nevertheless, the reality is the Eagles defense dropped the ball in the second half, allowing 24 points while the offense scored just 11 points. A visibly injured Patrick Mahomes balled out and made Philly work. You can blame the penalty for the ultimate outcome. But, Nick Sirianni’s team just wasn’t good enough when it mattered most.

On a more positive note, it’s clear the Eagles have a franchise quarterback on their hands. Jalen Hurts arguably outplayed Mahomes, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, a passing touchdown, and three rushing scores. The moment wasn’t too big for Hurts. His only mistake was a costly fumble that KC returned for a touchdown.

With two first-round picks in April’s 2023 NFL Draft, it’s clear the Eagles are just going to keep getting better. This isn’t the last time they will be in the Super Bowl.