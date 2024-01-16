After an emotional departure from the field in the Eagles loss to the Buccaneers, Jason Kelce confirmed his massive retirement decision.

The Philadelphia Eagles 2023 collapse was officially cemented on Monday night in the Wild Card round when they suffered a horrific 32-9 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, star center Jason Kelce was notably emotional when heading off the field, and it turns out the rumors of his potential retirement are true, as he confirmed to his teammates that he will be calling it a career after this tough loss.

Jason Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four — Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson, Jim Ringo — are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. https://t.co/ZHfVgLQJZE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Kelce had been contemplating retirement over the past few years, but opted to continue running it back in an effort to win another championship before he hung up his cleats. After coming up just short last season, the Eagles spent much of the campaign looking like a frontrunner to win it all, only to collapse down the stretch and quickly be bounced out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers.

Even though he wasn't able to add to his Super Bowl tally, Kelce will be closing the book on what is almost certainly a Hall of Fame career. Kelce has been one of the best offensive lineman in the game for almost a decade now, and he has earned seven Pro Bowl berths and six All Pro selections throughout his storied career, with all 13 of his seasons being spent with Philadelphia.

For the Eagles, losing Jason Kelce is a major loss, as he was still at the top of his game, earning another Pro Bowl and first-team All Pro selection for his play in 2023. But he has decided to ride off into the sunset, and for a Philly team that already has a plethora of questions as they head into the offseason, figuring out how to replace their departing star offensive lineman will surely be one of the top items on their to-do list over the next few months.