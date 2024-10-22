Jason Kelce is giving his two cents on the hatred Saquon Barkley has faced since joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce is a former center for the Eagles and responded to a post of a Giants fan wearing a Giants Barkley jersey and putting “f—” above the player's name.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why Giants fans hate Saquon for what happened, and not the Giants organization for the fact he is an Eagle,” Kelce wrote on X Sunday, Oct. 20. “They have absolutely no one to blame other than the Giants ownership and management decisions for why he is no longer a Giant. Obviously understand their hate of the Eagles, and desire for him not to succeed, just very odd this energy is directed at him more so than the organization…”

Kelce was hit with a harsh reply to his thoughts on Barkley with one fan responding, “We hate him because he chose the enemy. Weak move. Coulda chose the Texans or ravens. Would’ve had a better chance at success and then we could’ve rooted for him. He also tried to play the victim afterward. Another weak move. It’s very valid if you think about it Jason.”

Jason Kelce Responds To Fans' Negative Comments About Saquon Barkley

“Understand the hate for him going to the Eagles and that you’ll root against him,” Kelce wrote disagreeing with the fam. “There’s tons of guys though that have played with one NFC East team and then end up playing for another. Still feel like this situation is majorities at the hands of the Giants themselves.”

Barkley was selected by the New York Giants with the second pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bronx native played six seasons with the Eagles' NFC East rival.

In March, Barkley announced that he would be joining the Eagles by simply posting two eagle emojis. Barkley was offered a three-year, $37.75 million deal during the offseason.

Sunday (Oct. 20), the Eagles won 28-3 against the Giants.

The Eagles will play the Cincinnati Bengals next on Sunday, Oct. 27.