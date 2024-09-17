After making his triumphant return to South Philly as a member of the media, instead of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce spent a chunk of the third quarter with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck in the commentary booth, breaking down his former team, his replacement, and one of the most contentious plays int he NFL, the “Tush Push.”

Considered by many the architect of the play, with his fullback-like blocking the keep first push in the controversial run play, Kelce revealed how the play functions so effectively, with the center dropping down to his knees while moving his feet to gain momentum while the backfield players provide that extra motion from behind to help one of the most powerful running QBs in the NFL pick up a few yards on the way to a positive gain.

How, Kelce was asked, does Cam Jurgens operate the play? By Kelce's admission, he does it well, as why would he slander the player he famously helped Howie Roseman scout a few years back?

Now if that was that, then that would be that, it might not even be a “story” story but then things got interesting.

That's right, when asked if he misses playing for the Birds, Kelce noted he does, going so far as to say he taped up his legs for the occasion, except for one play in particular that is a bit more physically taxing: the “Tush Push.”

“I don't miss that play,” Kelce admitted. “Not one bit.”

Now granted, was Kelce playing coy? Frankly, it's hard to really say, but considering everything that goes into the play and the physical toll it can take on a player's knees, back, and body as a whole, maybe there was a nugget of truth in his statement, even if fans won't hold it against him.