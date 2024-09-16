Jason Kelce spent his entire career playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. Kelce accomplished a great deal on the gridiron, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots as well as making seven Pro Bowls and being named a First-team All-Pro six times. Despite no longer playing for the team, Kelce still supports the Eagles, who are number three in the most recent NFL Power Rankings.

With professional football behind him, Kelce has been free to live his best life. And it should come as no surprise to anyone that Kelce considers his “best life” to be tailgating with Philly fans before the Eagles Week Two matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Kelce whipped the crowd into a frenzy and shared some beers with thirsty fans outside Lincoln Financial Field, per Clutchpoints on X, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kelce has been appearing in every other commercial this season, including ads for NFL Sunday Ticket and Buffalo Wild Wings. But the long-time Eagles offensive lineman is most at home with Philadelphia sports fans.

Jason Kelce is living his best life as an ex-Eagles icon

The Eagles won their season opener 34-29 against the Green Bay Packers. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the Week One victory, adding 13 carries for 33 yards on the ground. Kelce recently interviewed the fifth-year Eagles QB for ESPN and the two shared an emotional moment, with each telling the other “I love you.” The sit down was part of Kelce’s post retirement gig with the network.

Philadelphia will take on a Falcons team coming off an 18-10 Week One home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles will be without star wide receiver AJ Brown for the Monday Night Football matchup. However, with their NFC East foes the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at 1-1 on the young season, the Eagles have an opportunity to move to 2-0 and take control of the division.

Kelce will no doubt be present, cheering on his old team and getting Philly fans fired up. The former player has some experience rooting on teams from the stands, as his shirtless appearance in support of brother Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills proves.