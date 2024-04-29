Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has landed with ESPN to be part of its “Monday Night Football” pregame show, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 years, spending his entire career with the Eagles. In the later stages of his career, Jason Kelce became a well-known player not only on the field, but off the field for his personality, which was shown in interviews and especially on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The former Eagles center was sought after by multiple networks, but landed with ESPN and will be on “Monday Night Countdown” this upcoming season, according to Marchand. The other networks interested were NBA, CBS, Amazon and others. Kelce has been preparing for a media career after his playing days for a while, shown by the success of the New Heights podcast, along with appearing on Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast last season during the Eagles' bye week. Kelce and his wife, Kylie, already had a pre-existing relationship with Amazon due to the documentary series called “Kelce,” which followed him around in the 2023 season.
Amazon already had a packed cast for their Thursday Night Football games, according to Marchand. NBC and CBS were interested in Kelce for their Sunday broadcasts. It is an interesting development for CBS after the departures of Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms.
It will be interesting to see what the CBS broadcast looks like this upcoming season as a result of missing out on Kelce, along with the departures of Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms.
Jason Kelce's smooth transition after retiring from Eagles
By all indications, Kelce is in for a smooth transition to the media. He has been laying the groundwork for a successful media career after his playing days for a while. After making the Super Bowl and losing to his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season, Jason wanted to give it one more go with the Eagles in 2023, as he thought they had a chance to win.
In the end, the Eagles fizzled down the stretch and lost in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have reloaded with some big additions and extensions to their own players this offseason, but Kelce decided that it was time to move on from playing.
Kelce is viewed as a hall of fame player due to his play with the Eagles, and he ended his career with a Super Bowl ring in hand, while making the Pro Bowl seven times and All-Pro teams six times.
It will be interesting to see how Kelce's media career goes. It seems he has been preparing for this for a while. Now, we know he will be on ESPN.