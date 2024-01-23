Jason Kelce gave this company a lot.

Supporting Travis Kelce and hanging out with Taylor Swift looked like side quests for Jason Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles legend was living it up during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game. He was doing all sorts of things in between snaps. One particular moment that caught the attention of fans was when he celebrated his brother's touchdown.

Jason Kelce was doing a full yeti scream after Travis Kelce notched one of his touchdowns against the Bills. It was not just a random celebration and yell for the Eagles legend as well. Rather, he was not wearing a top despite the insanely cold weather at Highmark Stadium. However, this may have all been worth it for a certain brand that the Eagles star was enjoying.

Labatt USA, the company that makes Blue Light, approximately notched $629,288 in brand value just because of the older Kelce, per Jess Golden of CNBC. The stunt was heard all over the world and placed on the internet mixed with a lot of memes. All of these definitely contributed to the company's growth.

The Eagles star's Bill vs. Chiefs experience

The day started out right for the Eagles center. He immediately headed into the Bills Mafia tailgate to have some fun with the Chiefs' rival team. While he did not jump over and break a table, he still smashed some beers with the fans. He often talks about how he really likes the atmosphere and fans at Highmark Stadium in his New Heights podcast. So, this was definitely a big dream that came true for him. More than that, he also drank out of a bowling ball and shouted cheers with some of the Bills faithful.

He would then head up to their box to support the Chiefs' tight end in their game. The Eagles center was still drinking beers and he was often shown in the background doing so. He chatted it up with Taylor Swift and spent some quality time with his family. The older Kelce rounded out his fun time by taking pictures with the kids. One lucky girl was also able to meet and show her sign to Swift because of the Eagles great.

Jason Kelce definitely lived it up with Bills Mafia.