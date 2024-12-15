The Philadelphia Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and general manager Howie Roseman had a special guest. Joe Douglas, the former Jets GM, was spotted talking to Roseman before the game. Douglas was in the Eagles' front office before taking the New York job in 2019. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia snapped this picture.

Douglas was the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Eagles from 2016 to 2019. He has a Super Bowl ring from his involvement with the 2017 squad, one of his three championship squads. He was a scout for the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and 2012 Ravens.

Roseman is considered one of the best general managers in the NFL because of the Eagles' success under him. He became the GM in 2010 and added Executive Vice President of Football Operations to the title in 2015. There was a short period when Chip Kelly was considered the general manager, but Roseman was still his boss.

Could Joe Douglas' future be in Philadelphia?

In Roseman's tenure, the Eagles have made the playoffs eight times and won their lone Super Bowl. Douglas was a part of that team and could be welcomed back into the organization this offseason. His contract with the Jets was ending at the end of this season, so he has no incentive to stay out of football.

An exposé piece came out in The Athletic, dragging Woody Johnson's managerial style and defending Douglas' term with the Jets. That article may help him land a job. Anecdotes like Johnson declining a trade for Jerry Jeudy when Douglas wanted to make it will earn him goodwill in NFL circles.

But a general manager's job may not be in Douglas's immediate future. The jobs are hard to come by and given six years, he did not make the playoffs once with the Jets. If Joe Douglas ends up in the Eagles' organization this offseason, do not be surprised.