The Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2021 NFL season ranked just 21st in the league in scoring defense with 23.1 points allowed per game, and after a game in the 2022 season, it appears that they still have not gotten better in that department. The Eagles had to score nearly 40 points in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on the road to come away with a 38-35 victory as Philly’s stop unit couldn’t seemingly make enough plays to keep D’Andre Swift and company at a safe distance.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon definitely did not like the quality of play Philly’s defense put up in Week 1, saying that “We have a lot of things to clean up,” during a press conference ahead of Week 2’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. That is not the standard,” Gannon added.

The Eagles allowed 386 total yards to Detroit and also let the Lions go 10 of 15 on third and fourth downs. Moreover, Detroit scored on all four attempts in the red zone. Swift gutted Philly’s defense for 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries. Philly also forced just one turnover and only had a sack the entire contest.

Gannon has a sense of urgency to address the issues of the Eagles’ defense especially since the high-flying Vikings are coming to town this weekend. The Vikings looked fantastic in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s regular-season debut with the team, with wide receiver Justin Jefferson putting up a masterclass downfield in the win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.