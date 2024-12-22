The Philadelphia Eagles were rolling early on against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, as they raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. However, Jalen Hurts was forced off the field after he suffered an apparent head injury on their second drive, forcing Kenny Pickett into action in his stead.

Hurts hit his head on the ground after being tackled to the ground at the end of a run, and while he got back up, he was sent to the blue tent by the referees. Hurts appeared set to check back in shortly after, but he instead ended up being sent to the locker room, where it was eventually announced that he had been ruled out for the game due to a concussion.

“Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) is out,” the Philadelphia Eagles official account posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kenny Pickett immediately leads Eagles to touchdown with Jalen Hurts out

With Hurts out, the Eagles backup quarterback in Pickett was forced into the action, and he immediately made his impact felt. Pickett would quickly link up with A.J. Brown for a four-yard touchdown pass, proving right away that the team was in good hands with Hurts now out for the rest of this game.

The good times were short lived, as Pickett responded by throwing an interception on the ensuing drive, with the Commanders proceeding to score their first touchdown of the game. That lead would quickly be built back up to 14 points when Saquon Barkley ripped off a 68-yard run to give Philly a 21-7 lead.

The Eagles have managed to remain proficient without Hurts on the field, and a win would wrap up the NFC East for them, while keeping them on the Detroit Lions heels in their quest to win the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Pickett has done well to hold down the fort so far, and if the offense can keep pace, Philly will be in a great spot to pick up their 13th win of the season.