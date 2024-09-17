Jalen Brunson might have been born in New Jersey but he has a never-ending love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Knicks star has seen the franchise go through a lot and has still supported them up until the current era of Jalen Hurts. He even went to their home opener against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons.

Before the clash between the Falcons and Eagles started, Jalen Brunson was hanging out with Jason Kelce on live television. The two talked about ball and their shared love for the game. Then, he headed to his seats but while he was doing that, he had a message to every Eagles fan who was watching.

How are the Eagles doing so far?

Well, they have the upper hand over Kirk Cousins' Falcons. They had a slow start because of a scoreless first quarter but their opponents also faced the same problem. Then, the scoring barrage started for their rivals as the Eagles' defense allowed them to march down to the 39-yard line. Younghoe Koo took it from there and sent the ball straight to the uprights.

Jalen Hurts wasted no time in trying to get the lead afterward. Just six minutes later, he would deliver a seven-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith for an easy touchdown. Jake Elliott then followed it up with a kick of his own to secure the extra point. There is still a lot of time left for the Eagles to prove that they are miles ahead of Kirk Cousins and Co. In the meantime, the Knicks legend surely just wants to enjoy his time before their training camps and season starts,

Will the Eagles improve to a 2-0 record or are the Falcons going to sit on an absolute heater to steal this game away? Only time will be able to tell.