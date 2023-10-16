The Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday and lost several players during the game due to injury. One of them was first-team All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson who injured his ankle in the first quarter and did not return in the 20-14 loss.

Despite missing the entire second half, Johnson's injury is not expected to be serious and turned out better than the Eagles thought it would, according to Adam Schefter. Johnson could still miss time with a lateral ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport, but he might not need to go on injured reserve.

Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and has not allowed a sack in over 30 consecutive games, an NFL record. It was obvious the Eagles' game plan changed once he left the game as they shied away from the run and focused on trying to beat the Jets through the air.

There's an argument to be made that the Eagles planned on throwing it more all game given the Jets were without their top two cornerbacks. Philadelphia's first seven plays were all passes and Eagles running backs had just six combined carries in the first half. The Eagles finished the game with a season-low 80 rushing yards after averaging 164 yards on the ground in the first five games.

Lane Johnson's injury, paired with a season-high four turnovers, led to Philadelphia's first loss of the season. The Eagles were held under 15 points for the first time this season and failed to score in the second half for the first time since Week 3 of the 2022 season.