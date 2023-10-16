The Philadelphia Eagles lost a shocker to the New York Jets on Sunday by the score of 20-14, and one of the turning points was when right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with an injury. The Eagles offense was ineffective after Lane Johnson left the game, and head coach Nick Sirianni said it impacted the game plan.

“You have to adjust your game plan based off what's going on in the game,” Nick Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of PHLY. “Obviously, any time you lose a player like Lane, Lane's one of the best players in the NFL, you're going to obviously miss that. But I'll see what I think with the tape.”

Johnson left the game with an ankle injury, and he has been one of the best tackles in the NFL for years. The Eagles struggled on offense without Johnson, and the Jets took advantage. It will be worth watching reports this week as the Eagles prepare to play the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have a solid pass rush, so his status is huge for that game.

The Eagles have a tough stretch coming up over the next eight games. They have the Dolphins next, then they have the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys again, then the Seahawks. All but one of those teams made the playoffs last season. This stretch of games will determine where the Eagles are in the playoffs.

Hopefully for their sake, Johnson will be able to return soon and help them win some crucial games in this stretch.