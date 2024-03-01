The Kansas City Chiefs have several players who are scheduled to be free agents at the start of the new league year March 13. One of those players is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and if the Chiefs don't re-sign him, he could sign or be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Bovada.com, the Eagles have odds of +300 to serve as the team that Sneed plays with in Week 1 at the start of the 2024 season. The other teams that have the lowest odds to acquire or sign Sneed include the Pittsburgh Steelers at +500, the Washington Commanders at +600 and the Las Vegas Raiders at +700.
Sneed was a starting cornerback for the Chiefs in 2023.Sneed finished the regular season with 78 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. He also had 14 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. The 6-1, 192-pound Sneed plays a physical game and is an excellent tackler, and he also demonstrated his ability to stay with top-level receivers in coverage.
The Chiefs were victorious in Super Bowl 58 and their defense played a key role in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs were able to keep the Niners out of the end zone once the game went into overtime, and that allowed Kansas City to win the game on their offensive possession in the extra session.
That triumph should help L'Jarius Sneed get a solid contract offer once the free agency signing period begins. If the Chiefs know they are not going to be able to keep Sneed in the fold, they could trade his rights before free agency begins to the Eagles or another potential employer.