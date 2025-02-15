After bringing down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl during his final game under his Philadelphia Eagles rookie contract, it became abundantly clear that Milton Williams was about to get paid.

Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds with a blisteringly fast 4.67 40 time and the versatility to play defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme or base defensive end in a 3-4, Williams turned in his best season as a pro in 2024, recording five regular season sacks plus more in the playoffs, and might just be the top defensive tackle on 2025's edition of the open market, depending on who you ask.

And yet, during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, Williams let fans know that he would love to return to Philadelphia, as he believes the team has the talent needed to run it back in 2025.

“Oh yeah, for sure, for sure,” Williams declared. “You see the type of team we've got? We feel confident in being able to do it again.”

Now granted, it's hard to take anything any player says at a Super Bowl parade, as the beer is flowing, the excitement is at an all-time high, and everyone is riding the wave of an incredible accomplishment. Still, if the money is similar, Williams probably would return to Philadelphia, as he found incredible success in his fourth season with the team and could ride that momentum into the future. The problem? His next contact may be out of Philadelphia's price range.

Retaining Milton Williams could be expensive for the Eagles

Evaluating the 2025 NFL Free Agent market ahead of the market opening in March, Pro Football Focus currently has Williams listed as the 32nd-ranked free agent heading into the 2025 offseason. The problem? PFF is still projecting Williams to earn a three-year, $63 million contract with $37.5 million guaranteed, or $21 million per season because he plays such a sought-after position.

“Williams is already a candidate for the biggest riser on this list, and his stock only improved down the homestretch. His six sacks in the regular season are a career-best total,” PFF wrote. “A rotational interior defender with serious pass-rush juice is often the profile of a player who does very well in free agency, and Williams has limited tread on his tires, given he's never eclipsed 50% of defensive snaps played in a season despite playing at least 36% in every year since his debut. Leave it to the Eagles to get a new deal done, but if not, don't be surprised when Williams makes a major splash in March.”

If Williams ends up signing a new contract worth north of $20 million a year, it's hard to see a world where the Eagles keep him under contract, as they will have to give Jalen Carter a nine-figure contract a few years down the line and may extend Jordan Davis too, if he continues to play like he did in the playoffs. If that's the case, thanks for the memories, Williams, as you certainly made the most of your opportunity in Philadelphia.