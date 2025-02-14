The Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating their Super Bowl 59 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a parade, and there's no doubt that they're having a good time. There have been several social moments already posted, from Jalen Hurts celebrating on his “Love, Hurts” hoodie to Saquon Barkley letting the Eagles' ball boy celebrate with them during the parade.

One of the latest moments that everyone is enjoying is Jordan Mailata getting the crowd to sing “We Are The Champions.”

“I'm not one for speeches, but I know how to sing,” Mailata said before singing the song. Luckily for Mailata, the crowd followed along, and it made for a great moment as the city was excited that their team brought home the championship.

Jordan Mailata, Eagles celebrating Super Bowl victory

The best part about winning the Super Bowl is that teams get to come home and celebrate with their fans for the day, and that's what the Eagles did. Before the celebration, some of them talked about how he felt to be a champion, including Jordan Mailata, who didn't know how to describe the feeling on Good Morning America.

“It's an indescribable feeling,” Mailata said. “I'm not really sure how to describe it. The best way I could probably do it is it doesn't feel real. The approach that we had this week was treating it like the next game, and now that it's over, I don't know what to do. But it feels great; it's a good feeling.”

Mailata is a part of the offensive line that helped Saquon Barkley have the best season of his career and protected Jalen Hurts throughout the course of the season. The Eagles are known for having one of the best offensive lines in the league, and they showcased that every week with what the team was able to accomplish.

The hope now is that everyone on the starting line can return next season and finish what they started. The key to having a successful team is in the trenches, and general manager Howie Roseman makes sure to make that a priority almost every season.

The Eagles should be returning most, if not all, of their key players next season, and it would not be a surprise to see them back in the Super Bowl again. For now, that's probably not on their mind, and they just want to celebrate what they were recently able to accomplish days ago.