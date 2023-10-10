The Philadelphia Eagles should soon be getting a big boost to their linebacking core as the team opened Nakobe Dean's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.

Dean spent the last four weeks on the shelf with a foot injury he suffered in a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. He made seven tackles and played 61% of the Eagles' defensive snaps in the game.

Dean was expected to take a massive leap this season after seeing minimal playing time as a rookie in 2022. The Eagles lost both of their starting linebackers from last season via free agency and trusted Dean to fill in one of the gaps given his college success and third-round status.

He impressed during the preseason and played well in Week 1 before the injury. With the Eagles out to a 5-0 start and championship aspirations in front of them, they'll expect Dean to hit another gear once he returns to game action.

How this impacts Philly's defense

Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow have done the bulk of the linebacking duties in Dean's stead. The Eagles' defense has held up for the most part, ranking 10th in total defense through five weeks. They put together two solid performances, allowing 25 combined points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia allowed 59 points in the other two games Dean missed.

Nakobe Dean's return may not totally change Philly's approach defensively, but it could change the way opposing offenses dial up their game plans. Dean could make his return this week as the Eagles travel across the border to New Jersey for a date with the New York Jets, but he more likely will come back next week at home against the Miami Dolphins.