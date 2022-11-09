By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Philadelphia Eagles kept their red-hot streak going on Thursday as they took down a struggling Houston Texans side, 29-17. We’re now nine weeks into the season and the Eagles are the only remaining team in the entire league that has yet to taste defeat.

At this point, it’s no longer a hot start for the Eagles. This team is legit and they’re going to be looking to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Philly for the first time since 2018. Based on what we’ve seen from them so far, it would be foolish to put this beyond them right now.

Be that as it may, an anonymous NFL executive still has his doubts about the Eagles. According to the unnamed source, he just isn’t sure if this team has the resolve to go all the way this season:

“I could see [the Eagles] being a one-and-done — they haven’t had to go 15 rounds with anybody yet,” an NFC exec told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “I just wonder if they are battle tested. I think a few late-season losses would actually help them.”

Fair point from the executive here. After all, defeat is one of the greatest teachers in any sport, and at this point, it just feels like the Eagles need to get a reality check that will bring them back down to earth ahead of the playoffs.

What you can be sure of, however, is that Philadelphia won’t mind going flawless this year. It’s not as if they’re going to be searching for that loss because simply put, that would be stupid.

The Eagles will now head into their next game looking to improve to 9-0 as they face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.