The Philadelphia Eagles continued their dominant season with a hard-fought 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, improving to 10-2. While quarterback Jalen Hurts’ stats were modest—11 of 19 for 118 yards and a touchdown with a 93.8 passer rating—head coach Nick Sirianni believes the numbers don’t tell the full story of Hurts’ performance.

“You’ll say ‘game manager,’ and that’s all b******,” Sirianni said passionately after the game, as reported by Zach Berman on X, formerly Twitter. “Jalen played an awesome game. His stats won’t say we didn’t throw it a lot—he was 11 of 19, 118 yards. But he made runs when he needed to make runs. He made good checks. He managed the game in the four-minute. … Jalen Hurts deserves to be in the MVP consideration because of how clean of football he’s playing.”

Sirianni’s remarks reflected his belief that Hurts’ value extends far beyond the box score. The Eagles leaned on a run-heavy game plan against the Ravens. Hurts complemented running back Saquon Barkley’s 117 scrimmage yards by adding crucial rushing plays and demonstrating impeccable game management. Hurts’ ability to avoid turnovers has been particularly key to Philadelphia’s success during their eight-game win streak, as he has thrown just one interception in that span.

Eagles defeat the Ravens in a huge Week 13 win

Since the Eagles’ Week 5 bye, Hurts has embraced a reduced passing workload, attempting fewer than 30 passes in each game while completing 68.6% of his throws. In that time, he has amassed 1,564 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a single pick, posting an impressive passer rating of 114.1.

Despite his efficiency, Hurts’ quiet statistical output in recent weeks has sparked debate about his role. Sirianni, however, was adamant that Hurts’ contributions warrant MVP consideration, alongside the likes of Barkley and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. “Jalen has not thrown it a lot in the fourth quarter over the past month and a half, and his stats won’t show it,” Sirianni said. “But Jalen Hurts deserves MVP consideration because of how clean the football he is playing.”

Hurts, in his typically humble fashion, downplayed the MVP talk. “I appreciate his intentions with it,” Hurts said of Sirianni’s comments. “I have a lot of love for coach for that, but my focus is on winning. My focus is on doing what I need to do to help this team win.”

As the Eagles prepare for their next game against the Carolina Panthers, Hurts’ leadership and ability to adapt to the team’s evolving strategies will remain central to their continued success. Whether it’s managing a run-heavy offense or rising to the occasion in a high-pressure passing situation, Hurts has shown he’s capable of doing what’s needed to keep the Eagles on top.