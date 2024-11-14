Nick Sirianni is proving to be all business ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest matchup of the season in Week 11. The Eagles host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and a viral video of defensive lineman Jalen Carter playing against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in college has resurfaced leading up to the game.

During a matchup between Georgia and LSU two seasons ago, the highlight of Carter shows him not only making the defensive play on Daniels, but hoisting him nearly over his shoulder without much issue.

Sirianni, though, isn't here for the pregame hysteria surrounding the clip. He's preparing for the Commanders rookie just as he has prepared for every other QB the Eagles have faced this year.

“No, I didn’t show that,” Sirianni told reporters, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports. “We use every resource that we possibly could have to watch guys. I think right now, the amount of game tape that Jayden Daniels has out there — that is, to go back and look at more stuff as far as Georgia versus LSU, yeah, we may have peeked at it. But I think we’ve got a big resume of what he is with this team and how this team operates.

“So, no, we’ll let you guys show that clip. Obviously it was a good clip, but we’ll let you guys show that good clip. A lot of respect for Jayden Daniels, a lot of respect for Jalen Carter, so it will be cool to see them match up again on the field tomorrow.”

Daniels is making a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year with 180 completions for 2,147 yards and nine touchdowns, as Washington enters a pivotal showdown for the NFC East on Thursday at 7-3.

Eagles' Jalen Carter ready for Thursday Night Football

The Eagles are set for a crucial matchup against the Commanders in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field. Carter is coming off a streak of solid defensive outings with four tackles in the last two games. He will look to get more pressure on the QB on Thursday Night Football after failing to record a sack since October 20.