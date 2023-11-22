The Chiefs and Eagles delivered in their Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football, at least from a viewership standpoint

The Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was neither team's best game, but it provided enough drama and excitement to get many people clamoring for another showdown in February at Allegiant Stadium. There were plenty of fans tuned in for the Week 11 installment of Monday Night Football. Actually, it was a historic amount.

“ESPN’s presentation of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs is the most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, drawing more than 29 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+),” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.”



Star quarterbacks are a rating bonanza, and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are two of the faces of the modern game. Ironically, however, each player posted one of their most forgettable performances of the season. The bulk of the offense came on the ground, as this was a good ole' fashioned defensive battle much of the evening.

But in the end, the game was ultimately determined through the air. Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard pass with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The QB capped off the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown a play later. Mahomes was primed to plunge another dagger into the hearts of Eagles fans everywhere before Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped the surefire, go-ahead score on the Chiefs' final possession.

The outcome will evoke additional questions about KC's offense and bring to light some of Jalen Hurts' struggles in the passing game in 2023, but these are still the teams to beat in their respective conferences heading into Thanksgiving. If the NFL is really printing scripts, then an epic conclusion to this entertaining trilogy could be slated for Las Vegas in 2024.